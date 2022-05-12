11-Foot Great White Detected Off Of Martha’s Vineyard; First of 2022 Shark Season

The New England great white shark season has begun!

Andromache, an 11 foot great white weighing more than 600 pounds, was detected off of Martha’s Vineyard on May 4, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.

Andromache was tagged Aug. 9, 2020, off Cape Cod. She was named by researchers after Hector’s wife in Greek mythology.

The next shark expected to enter our waters is Ironbound, an 11 foot 1000 pound great white, who was recently detected heading north off of the New Jersey coast.

The Atlantic Shark Institute tagged eight great white sharks in Rhode Island waters during the 2021 summer research season. There were 132 great white shark detections in waters around Cape Cod in 2021.

Stay tuned for your shark news here!

