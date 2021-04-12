11 Most Expensive Homes For Sale in Newport, RI

Newport, RI has some of the most beautiful properties in the entire country. Here’s a list of the 11 Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Newport County.

#11) $5,900,000

4 Highland Place – 4 beds, 5 baths

Iconic, one of a kind property with spectacular views overlooking the Lily Pond and the Atlantic Ocean. Unique location tucked away on one of the highest points in Newport. This property is set on 1.4 acres including pond frontage and a natural sanctuary setting with extraordinary privacy neighboring the Aquidneck Land Trust preserve as well as the Ballard Nature Park.

#10) $6,495,000

400 East Shore Drive – 4 beds, 6 baths

Enjoy beautiful sunrises, and cool summer breezes while relaxing on the blue stone patio of this exquisite waterfront residence overlooking the East Pass of Narragansett Bay. The fabulous landscaping provides wonderful privacy, and a sanctuary as the lawn leads down to your private dock with spacious coastal bluff deck for enjoying the views as the boats sail by. Jamestown, RI

#9) $6,950,000

Beacon Hill House – 60 Beacon Hill Road – 5 beds, 6 baths

Premier Newport location, private, with magnificent ocean views. Renovate or rebuild and make this spectacular property yours to enjoy for generations.The site of the former Arthur Curtiss James Estate manor house, Beacon Hill House offers 5.25 acres of privacy from the highest elevation in Newport.

#8) $6,995,000

256 East Shore Road – 7 beds, 7 baths

Enjoy your summer in this exquisite waterfront estate facing historic Gould Island and Newport. Greet your guest by boat on your private deep water dock or watch the sunrise and sailboats go by during summer regattas. Spend time relaxing in your heated salt water pool. Built in 1875 and remodeled in 2008 the main farmhouse blends European charm of villa style living with modern day comfort. Jamestown, RI.

#7) $7,475,000

21 Chastellux Avenue – 5 beds, 6 baths

New Construction. Exceptional custom-built shingle-style masterpiece with modern flair overlooks Newport’s vibrant harbor with captivating views of world class regattas, magnificent yachts, historic Goat Island & Newport Bridge. Perched on an elevated and gated 1.38 acres, this desirable seaside location is only steps to New York Yacht Club and Ida Lewis Yacht Club.

#6) $7,900,000

Sanford-Covell House – 8 beds, 7 baths

Villa Marina (aka Sanford-Covell House) – built in 1870 for Milton H Sanford and purchased 25 years later by William King Covell II is offered publicly for the first time since 1895! A historic treasure fronting along Washington Street in Newport’s famed Point neighborhood, the Villa offers unsurpassed and unobstructed waterfront Harbor views and sunsets from almost every vantage point on the property.

