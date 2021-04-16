14 Dates Announced for Audrain Cars & Coffee 2021

The Audrain Automobile Museum on Friday announced their 2021 Cars & Coffee schedule!

Sunday, May 2, 2021

Fort Adams State Park

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Fort Adams State Park

Sunday, May 30, 2021

McAuley Hall, Salve Regina University

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Fort Adams State Park

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Polo Grounds

Sunday, July 11, 2021

McAuley Hall, Salve Regina University

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Aquidneck Club

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Polo Grounds

Sunday, August 22, 2021

McAuley Hall, Salve Regina University

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Fort Adams State Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Polo Grounds

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Fort Adams State Park

*Audrain Newport Motor Week*

Sunday, October 17, 2021

Marble House

*AAM Members Only*

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Fort Adams State Park

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Due to the current health crisis, this season’s Cars & Coffee will be a little different from years past.

-Registration is mandatory – capacity limits will vary

-Limit 2 people per registered car

-Cars will be parked 6 feet apart

-Face masks are required to be worn for the entire duration of the event

-Everyone must practice safe social distancing

For the safety of attendees and staff, they ask that everyone must abide by these requirements and those who do not will be asked to leave.

Registration for each event will open the Monday prior to the event. Please click here to sign up for their newsletter to receive these registration emails.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!