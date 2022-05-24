14 students killed, 1 teacher dead in elementary school shooting

Fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The 18-year-old gunman who was shot dead by cops.

Abbott named 18-year-old Salvador Roma, a student at Uvalde High School, as the gunman.

Roma allegedly shot and killed his grandmother before entering the school and opening fire, Abbott said.

13 other students are being treated at area hospitals.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

developing…

