A Waterfront Retreat in Barrington’s Exclusive Rumstick Point Hits the Market for $1,950,000

377 Rumstick Road | Barrington, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,863 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $1,950,000.

Set atop a 1.7-acre knoll in one of Rhode Island’s most sought-after enclaves, this contemporary waterfront home offers a rare fusion of architectural elegance and natural splendor. With sweeping views of Narragansett Bay and the surrounding 40 acres of conservation marshlands, the residence is an unparalleled sanctuary for those seeking serenity and sophistication by the water.

Designed to maximize its breathtaking setting, the home’s expansive living and dining area is bathed in natural light, courtesy of oversized windows that frame both the vibrant hues of sunrise and the rich warmth of sunset. Back-to-back marble fireplaces add a refined yet welcoming touch, seamlessly complementing the open floor plan that fosters both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining.

At the heart of the home, a spacious, well-appointed kitchen extends effortlessly to an elevated deck, where morning coffee or evening cocktails can be enjoyed against the ever-changing backdrop of the bay. The main level also features a luxurious primary suite with spectacular water views, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath complete with dual sinks and a large, tiled walk-in shower.

The lower level presents an inviting retreat of its own, featuring three additional bedrooms, a full bath, a recreation room, and an exercise room complete with a sauna. This level opens onto the lushly landscaped backyard, where a meandering path leads to private beach access—an idyllic launch point for kayaking, paddleboarding, or simply embracing the quiet rhythm of the tides.

A property of this caliber offers more than just a residence—it provides an invitation to immerse oneself in the beauty of coastal New England. With its seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living, this exceptional home at Rumstick Point is a rare opportunity to experience waterfront living at its finest.

