AAA Study Shows New Cars’ Automatic Braking Systems Sharply Reduce Crash Risk

In a recent study, AAA revealed that new 2024 model vehicles equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems avoided 100% of forward collisions when traveling up to 35 mph. By comparison, older 2017–2018 models were only able to avoid collisions 51% of the time at those same speeds. This sharp improvement underscores the advancements in AEB technology, which relies on forward-facing cameras and sensors to detect impending crashes and apply the brakes automatically.

Earlier this year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mandated that all automakers must install AEB systems by 2029, making them a federal safety standard.

In collaboration with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, AAA evaluated AEB performance improvements on a closed course, comparing new and older model vehicles under simulated conditions. Tests were conducted at 12, 25, and 35 mph. The results were promising: new vehicles proved twice as effective as older models, a step forward that aligns with today’s safety expectations for low-speed collision avoidance.

“These advancements in AEB technology reflect a significant leap forward for road safety,” AAA noted in its report, adding that the improvements give drivers better assurance against low-speed collisions.

Despite its effectiveness at low speeds, AEB systems still struggle at higher speeds. A majority of U.S. miles are traveled above 35 mph, so AAA tested new models at 45 mph and 55 mph as well. Results showed that three out of four vehicles managed to avoid collisions at 45 mph, but none were successful at 55 mph. To address these limitations, the NHTSA has issued new standards requiring AEB to handle forward collisions up to 62 mph by 2029.

