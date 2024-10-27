James Dring: Why I’m Running – A Commitment to Newport’s Schools and Taxpayers

To the Editor:

My name is James Dring, and I am running for re-election to the Newport School Committee. The past few years have been challenging, but I bring common sense, good judgment, and an independent thought process to my role. I have accepted no campaign contributions, as my goal is to represent students, parents, and taxpayers—my allegiance is solely to them, uninfluenced by outside interests.

As a father of three teenage daughters—two attending Rogers High School and one who graduated last year and is now in college—I understand the educational landscape firsthand. Being a homeowner and taxpayer, I see both sides of the school budget process.

My independence was evident in 2022 when I stood as the only Newport School Committee member in favor of regionalization with Middletown, a missed opportunity in my view. A new committee with members from both communities could have considered consolidating high and middle schools, as it makes little sense to have two $100-million-dollar schools within ten minutes of each other. The state funds we would have received could have helped complete Rogers High School without impacting Newport taxpayers. I remain committed to pursuing regionalization in the future.

I bring no national ideology to my role, just sound judgment, independence, and common sense.

I ask for your vote on November 5th.

James Dring

Newport School Committee

