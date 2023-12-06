Alex Thursby of Lila Delman Compass sells Portsmouth waterfront home for $2.7 million

Lila Delman Compass announced Tuesday the sale of 128 Thayer Drive in Portsmouth for $2,700,000. Alexandra Thursby of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office represented the Seller in this transaction.

Sited on nearly 1 acre of waterfront property, this renovated Cape boasts 3 bedrooms and 4 full & 1 half bathrooms across 4,210 total SF. Cathedral ceilings, west-facing water views from all rooms, and wraparound decks are just some of the home’s most attractive features.

“The demand for waterfront properties is still very strong with very little inventory”, commented Alex Thursby. “We found wonderful buyers to make this their forever home and it couldn’t have been a nicer

transaction.”

Year-to-date, Lila Delman Compass has participated in 4 of the top 8 single family home sales in Portsmouth. Furthermore, Lila Delman Compass also ranks as the top firm in Newport County, based on closed sales

volume.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

