RPL’s Mary Ann Lisi Closes Sale of Green Hill Pond Waterfront Cape for $1,575,000

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Tuesday the sale of 38 Beach Drive in South Kingstown for $1,575,000. RPL Sales Associate Mary Ann Lisi of their South County office represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

The timeless appeal of this dormered Cape Cod on picturesque Green Hill Pond cannot be overstated. With a private dock included, the peaceful setting is just a short walk to Green Hill Beach. This 4+ bedroom, 2.2-bath home offers striking views of the salt pond from every window. Its two large living rooms, updated kitchen with dining area, and large water-facing deck provide the perfect backdrop. A large, new outdoor shower and changing room make this a crowd-pleasing summer retreat with gorgeous sunsets capping off each day. A large, landscaped yard around the house and a half interest in the lot behind the house for parking and storage complete the package. Green Hill Park, local wildlife preserves, and nearby Matunuck add new adventures to daily life.

Mary Ann Lisi is a proud recipient of a Kent Washington Association of REALTORS® Circle of Sales Excellence Gold Award with a sales volume of over $13 Million. She has lived in the South County area for over 20 years and is a specialist in the luxury real estate market, including oceanfront homes, country estates, historic and antique properties, and vacation homes. To learn more about Mary Ann and to view her listings, please visit MaryAnnLisi.com.

