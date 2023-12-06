Independent Man Removed From State House Dome For Restoration

The Independent Man was removed from the dome atop the Rhode Island State house Tuesday morning for the first time since 1975 and for only the second time in the state’s history for repair and restoration.

The statue was secured by metal rigging that was wrapped in protective material to protect the statue’s surface. The rigging was then connected to a 250-ton crane that extends to 400 feet. Crews working on the exterior scaffolding and inside the cupola on which the statue is mounted worked to remove him from the damaged marble base. Once the Independent Man was separated from the marble, the crane lifted him up in the air and set him down onto the State House plaza, facing Smith Street where crews carried him inside and mounted him on a specially-crafted base.

The Independent Man, designed by artist George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Company of Providence, is covered in gold leaf and is 11 feet tall weighing more than 500 pounds. It was added to the dome of the State House in 1899.

Today we made Rhode Island history! It took teams of dedicated professionals and months of planning to ensure this went off without a hitch. Thank you to everyone involved in safely moving the #IndependentManRI. pic.twitter.com/Hn0n1IaIwB — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 5, 2023

In an historic ceremony on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Governor Dan McKee will unveil the Independent Man statue on display in the State House.

