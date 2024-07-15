Anne Northup Burns, of Lila Delman Compass, represents seller in highest Newport County sale, year to date

In a landmark transaction, Lila Delman Compass has proudly finalized the sale of 599 Ocean Avenue for an impressive $7,125,000. Representing the seller in this monumental deal was Anne Northup Burns, Associate Broker at Lila Delman Compass’ esteemed Newport office. According to recent data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this sale stands as the highest in Newport County for the year and ranks as the second-highest across all of Rhode Island thus far.*

Dubbed ‘Ocean Mist’, this extraordinary property boasts four bedrooms, five and a half baths, and spans an expansive 5,424 square feet of luxurious living space. Nestled on nearly half an acre along Newport’s iconic Ocean Avenue, the residence also grants exclusive deeded rights to a private beach, embodying the quintessential essence of coastal living.

“The allure of the sweeping ocean vistas from this meticulously crafted estate cannot be overstated,” remarked Anne Northup Burns. “The buyer was particularly drawn to the meticulously manicured grounds, meticulous attention to detail, and exceptional craftsmanship.” She continued, “Newport, renowned for its vibrant social scene and recreational opportunities, continues to attract a diverse array of discerning buyers, from financiers and yachting aficionados to avid car collectors, positively influencing the local luxury real estate market.”

This significant sale not only underscores Newport’s enduring appeal but also reaffirms Lila Delman Compass’ position as a leader in representing distinctive coastal properties.

