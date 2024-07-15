Obituary: Barbara Bryan (1939-2024)

Barbara Deviney Bryan, 84, of 21 Russell Avenue Newport, RI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at Village House, Newport, RI. Born in Medford, MA on December 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late James Joseph Deviney and Edith Alton. Barbara was raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Eugene and Mary Kelley. She was a 1957 graduate of Rogers High School. Barbara worked many years as a receptionist at Design Committee and retired from Newport Hospital, Patient Information Services. Barbara was an active member of Vasco da Gama Society and the Jesus Savior Rosary Sodality.

Barbara is survived by children Deborah Bryan Coble, Diana B. Kriner (Mitch), James P. Bryan, Patrick M. Bryan (Amanda), and Mark M. Bryan, as well as her son-in-law David Smith (Kelly). She was predeceased by her son Alfred J. Bryan III, her daughter, Susan B. Smith, her sister Mary Hicks Kelley, and her son-in-law, Peter Simon Coble. Barbara would be the first to tell you the greatest gift her children ever gave was her grandchildren. Lindsay M. Giannini, Bryan M. Kriner, Kelsey J. Kriner, William S. Weller, Kyle D. Smith, Kevin R. Smith, Emma E. Bryan, and Patrick M. Bryan. She will be sadly missed by her cousin Eugene Kelley (Marlene) of Byfield MA, her nephew Mike Hicks, and her lifelong friend Robert J. Ramsey. Barbara will be missed at her weekly dinners with the “Golden Girls”

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 18, 2024, from 4-7 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024, 10:00 am, at Jesus Saviour Church, Broadway and Vernon Avenue, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Three Angels Fund or Village House Activities Committee.

