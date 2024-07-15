USS Carney Docks at Naval Station Newport, Shares War Stories with Training Commands

The USS Carney (DDG 64), a guided-missile destroyer, made a notable stop at Naval Station Newport from July 11-15. Fresh off an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas, the ship’s crew shared invaluable lessons from their action-packed months on the high seas.

The visit wasn’t just a routine port call; it was a golden opportunity for various training and education commands to glean insights from Carney’s deployment. Institutions like the U.S. Naval War College (NWC), Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), and the U.S. Naval Academy were among those keen to learn from the crew’s firsthand warfighting experiences.

“Carney’s crew are battle-tested warfighters who proved themselves to be tenacious, resilient, and lethal,” said Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, president of NWC. “Learning from their experiences is priceless for training the next generation of Navy leaders.”

During their 235-day deployment, Carney’s crew conducted 51 engagements against Houthi-launched weapons, including intercepting land attack cruise missiles and anti-ship ballistic missiles. They were the first to counter Houthi attacks against Israel in October 2023, showcasing their critical role in maritime stability and security.

The crew’s visit included engaging with students at SWSC’s Surface Warfare Officer School, where they shared knowledge on ship handling, tactical employment of weapon systems, and damage control.

Capt. Joe Baggett, commanding officer of SWSC, highlighted the visit’s significance: “It was a tremendous opportunity for my staff and students to gain firsthand knowledge from a ship fresh from the front line, showcasing the warrior toughness inherent in every Navy Sailor.”

Cmdr. Jeremy Robertson, Carney’s commanding officer, delivered a lecture at NWC’s Spruance Auditorium as part of the Lectures of Opportunity (LOO) series. He discussed Carney’s operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including missile interceptions and defensive strikes into Yemen. Robertson credited the crew’s success to rigorous pre-deployment training.

“We trained as realistically as possible, throwing curveballs at the team,” he said. “This really paid off because our deployment was more intense than anyone expected.”

He emphasized that the crew’s achievements validated the effectiveness of Navy training programs and the importance of investing in Sailors’ education and development.

Tours of the USS Carney allowed Naval Station Newport personnel to interact with the crew and learn more about their experiences. Meanwhile, Carney’s Sailors enjoyed the local Newport community and attractions during their liberty time.

The U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, a coalition of over 20 nations, continues to ensure international maritime security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The lessons shared by Carney’s crew will undoubtedly bolster the readiness and resilience of future Navy operations.

