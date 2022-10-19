AQUIDNECK CLUB SALE MARKS HIGHEST CONDOMINIUM TRANSACTION IN PORTSMOUTH SINCE 2006

Lila Delman Compass announced the recent record sale of 125 Cory Lane Unit ‘Victory’, a three-bedroom residence in the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club. Alexandra Thursby and Courtney van Beuren, Lila Delman Compass Sales Associates, jointly represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this sale.

With a sales price of $1,782,500, this transaction marks the highest sale at the Clubhouse since 2004 and the highest condominium sale in all of Portsmouth since 2006.* Lila Delman Compass and Compass have participated in six of the top ten condominium sales in Portsmouth history, more than any other firm.**

“This sale shows the increased demand for the Aquidneck Club and the lifestyle it offers,” commented Alexandra Thursby. “There is no other community like this in the area. The membership is nearly at capacity and it’s attracting people to the club and to Portsmouth, RI.”

125 Cory’s Lane Unit ‘Victory’ is a grand west-facing, waterfront residence overlooking the 18th hole of the golf course and Narragansett Bay. The residence boasts 3,374 square feet of living space which includes three ensuite bedrooms, four and one half-bathrooms, a kitchen with a 20 foot crafted wood counter, a living area with a fieldstone fireplace and built-in shelving, an office / den, and an upper level wood-lined observatory with breathtaking views.

*Sale ranking representation and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all condo sales in Aquidneck Club for the period of June 5, 2004 – October 18, 2022. **Sale ranking history is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all condo sales in Portsmouth, RI for the period of January 1, 1993 – October 18, 2022. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Lila Delman Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. All material presented herein is intended for informational purposes only. Information is compiled from sources deemed reliable but is subject to errors, omissions, changes in price, condition, sale, or withdrawal without notice.

