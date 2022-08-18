ART BUZZ: “POST/CARDS” GALLERY NIGHT AT 73 PELHAM STREET STUDIOS

By Emily Randolph

Come see the artists at work in their open studios at 73 Pelham Street, also known as La Farge Art Center. The theme of the night is “Post/Cards from Newport,” an interactive event to share Newport’s summer from social media posts to classic mailed cards:

Make a post/card

Materials will be available

Each studio is different

Post online

Mail a card to a friend

Don’t have an address… mail a card to yourself!

Artists in their studios for this event include: Flavio Bragaloni, Erica Buchanon, Elizabeth Kahane, Rupert Nesbitt, Molly Sexton, and Kerstin Zettmar.

The artists have committed to a regular “open studio” evening on the third Thursday of every month, so stay tuned for more from this energetic artists’ center.

Thursday, August 18, 2022

5:00-8:00PM

73 Pelham Street

Newport, RI 02840

