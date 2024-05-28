Peter Marcus Named Inaugural Distinguished Artist of the Year by Jamestown Arts Center

The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) announced Peter Marcus as the Inaugural Distinguished Artist of the Year for their Summer Soirée. This prestigious recognition celebrates Marcus for his outstanding contributions to the JAC as an exhibiting artist and master printmaker. Marcus played a pivotal role in establishing the printmaking studio at JAC, cementing his legacy within the community.

The Distinguished Artist of the Year award will be presented annually at the JAC Summer Soirée to an artist who has produced a significant and impactful body of work. JAC aims to honor artists whose achievements reflect their unique perspectives, enriching the cultural fabric of the community. By recognizing the remarkable accomplishments of individual artists, JAC reaffirms its mission to engage, enrich, and inspire through exceptional arts and educational experiences.

As the first recipient of this award, Peter Marcus has the unique opportunity to create a limited-edition print to benefit the Summer Soirée, scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2024. This special print will be produced in the JAC studios by JAC artist instructors, showcasing the high caliber of the center’s printmaking facilities and programs.

Each Summer Soirée Sponsor and Benefactor ticket holder will receive one of these limited-edition, signed prints. The prints, which reflect Marcus’s new work, incorporate remnants of his past prints collected over 50 years into a digital format. This annual Distinguished Artist print not only underscores artistic excellence but also celebrates the joy of collecting contemporary art.

“We are thrilled to honor Peter Marcus as our first Distinguished Artist of the Year,” said JAC Executive Director. “His work and dedication have greatly enriched our community, and we look forward to celebrating his achievements at the Summer Soirée.”

The Jamestown Arts Center invites the community to join them in celebrating Peter Marcus and his contributions to the arts at this year’s Summer Soirée.

