ART BUZZ: “WORDCHIME” WORKSHOP WITH TOM CULORA

By Emily Randolph

The Jamestown Arts Center invites you to a workshop to explore the intersection of art, the written word, and psychology while reflecting on individual and shared experiences with Tom Culora, artist, mental health clinician and a former Dean at the Naval War College.

The overall goal of the workshop is to build a sense of community through shared experiences over the past two and a half years, identify and understand where workshop participants are now and where they hope to be in the future, and to construct a community art project (WordChime) that reflects these experiences and the sharing that occurred during the workshop, which will take place at the JAC, outside on the Community Mural Wall (near Douglas St.)

Participant’s work created during this workshop will be on view on the community mural wall at the JAC through the Fall.

Tune in to a discussion with Tom Culora and Danielle Ogden, Curator of Engagement for the JAC’s 2022 Biennial, to learn about the upcoming workshop and participatory art installation. Video here:

https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/events/wordchime

About Tom Culora

Tom Culora received a BFA in fine arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York where he was a four-year scholarship student. He has been a New England based artist since 2009. His mixed media work has explored themes of anonymity on the internet, the power of text and symbols, and military/political imagery. Tom’s current work combines themes of community and social issues with individual personal narratives.

Tom holds two masters degrees in international affairs and security studies and served as a dean at the Naval War College in Rhode Island from 2014 to 2021. He has been a Fellow at Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center and at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Serving as an active duty Navy pilot and officer, he commanded both a naval helicopter squadron and served as Captain of the USS Boxer (LHD-4), an amphibious aircraft carrier.

He is currently on sabbatical finishing a master’s degree in counseling psychology at the University at Albany and is completing his internship at Albany Medical Center. Tom will return to the Naval War College campus in late 2022 to teach leadership in the College of Leadership and Ethics. He serves on the boards of the Rhode Island Red Cross and the Herresoff Maritime Museum in Bristol, RI.

WordChime Workshop with Tom Culora

Saturday, August 20, 12 – 2 pm

For Teens + Adults (16+)

$25 General Admission, $20 JAC Members, Students, and Seniors

Buy tickets here:

https://www.jamestownartcenter.org/events-store/p/wordchime

Jamestown Art Center

18 Valley St., Jamestown, RI 02835

