Assault Suspect in Newport City Hall Incident Surrenders to Police

The man wanted for questioning in connection with an August 15th assault at Newport City Hall has turned himself in to the Newport Police. David Booth, a field director for Climate Jobs RI, was arrested Friday and slapped with charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Booth, who had a 25-year history with the painters’ union before joining the climate coalition, allegedly became violent during a public meeting on Offshore Wind hosted by the Newport Energy & Environment Committee. According to witnesses and video, Booth forcibly grabbed a bag of blade fragments, attempted to snatch a fiberglass shard, and seized a box of debris from Ms. Gee, a fellow attendee. He then reportedly pushed a notecard into Ms. Gee’s face and yanked a microphone away from another speaker to silence them. Newport police have now charged Booth with simple assault.

The wild scene has sparked a firestorm, with critics blasting the Newport Commission for bias and failing to maintain order during a public forum meant to discuss the impact of offshore wind turbines.

As the community picks up the pieces from the chaotic meeting, Newport officials and residents alike are demanding answers and accountability.

Councilman David Carlin is even pushing a City Council resolution to force the Newport Energy & Environment Committee to hold another meeting, ensuring that wind farm opponents get a chance to have their voices heard.

