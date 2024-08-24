Obituary: Margaret Anne “Maggie” Bulmer (1936-2024)

Margaret Anne Bulmer, 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on August 20, 2024. She was the wife of the late William A. Bulmer. Born in Newark, New Jersey on July 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sabina (Obendorfer) Healey.

Maggie grew up in Newark, NJ and attended University of Rhode Island. She worked for several years as a rehabilitation counselor with Newport County Community Mental Health. She was an adventurous soul, and was able to spend time hiking in Nepal in 1995 while her son Eric was in the Peace Corps. She was active with the Christian Action Center and God’s Community Garden in Middletown. Maggie was also a member of the Aquidneck Land Trust.

Margaret is survived by two sons, William Bulmer and his wife Tina of Valencia, CA, and Gene Bulmer and his wife Joanne of New Jersey, and a daughter Cathy Anderson and her husband George of Portsmouth, and a daughter in law, Him Purja Bulmer of Newport. She also leaves a brother Michael Healy of Monroe, LA, and seven grandchildren, Henry, Gregory, Kellen, Dayna, Braden, Erin and Khatima.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband William Bulmer, a son Eric Bulmer, and two brothers, Tom and Marty Healey.

Maggie’s wishes are for a private service, but friends and family are encouraged to consider a donation to God’s Community Garden, c/o Calvary UMC, 200 Turner Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

