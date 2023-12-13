BankRI Opens Newport Branch in Bellevue Plaza

BankRI has opened its new branch in Newport, expanding its statewide footprint. Located in the vibrant Bellevue Plaza, the branch is BankRI’s 22nd in the state and its second on Aquidneck Island.

The bank marked the opening with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, December 12, where company leaders were joined by members of Newport’s local business community.

“We are excited to have a physical presence in Newport and be able to continue to meet the financial needs of the community, now with an added level of convenience,” said Will Tsonos, President & CEO of BankRI. “This is all about being accessible to customers and embracing an opportunity to move into an area where we can further support and grow relationships.”

BankRI’s new – and first – branch in Newport compliments its existing presence in Middletown and a growing base of customers in the surrounding island communities. The Newport branch is led by manager Brooke Darcy, a BankRI veteran of more than seven years and a resident of Aquidneck Island.

Being located within the vibrant, high-traffic Bellevue Plaza and near to Newport’s bustling downtown were pivotal to BankRI’s decision to expand.

