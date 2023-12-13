Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans to be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2024

Former doubles world No. 1 Leander Paes, broadcaster and promoter Vijay Amritraj, and renowned journalist and writer Richard Evans have been elected to receive the Ultimate Honor in Tennis – induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Amritraj and Paes become the first two Indians to receive tennis’ Ultimate Honor, and the first Asian men to be elected in their respective categories. Paes, an 18-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, has been selected in the Player Category. Amritraj and the United Kingdom’s Evans are inductees in the Contributor Category, which is considered for election every two years. The Contributor Category recognizes true pioneers, visionary leaders, or individuals/groups who have made a transcendent impact on the sport.

The Class of 2024 will be officially inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 20, 2024 in Newport, Rhode Island, U.S.A. Paes, Amritraj and Evans will join an elite group of 264 inductees from 27 nations – with India set to become the 28th nation represented in the Hall of Fame.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj, and Richard Evans on their election to the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” said Hall of Fame President and Class of 2017 inductee Kim Clijsters. “These three legends have served as trailblazers in their impact on tennis, and in spreading the sport worldwide. We are excited to celebrate the Class of 2024 in the coming year.”

