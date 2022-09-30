Questions Swirl Around Republican Ashley Kalus’ Primary Residence Following Discovery of Mortgage Documents

In a bombshell report on WPRI, Target 12 investigative reporter Ted Nesi uncovered land records showing that Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus declared her Newport property her “second home” in mortgage documents earlier this year. Kalus and her husband bought the property when they moved to Rhode Island less than a year ago.

“The fact is that just weeks after first registering to vote in Rhode Island and days after filing paperwork to run for Governor in her new state, Ashley Kalus showed her hand when she officially declared that her Rhode Island property isn’t her primary residence. Earlier this month, Kalus said that she and her husband “hope to make our home here,” said Brexton Isaacs, Governor Dan McKee’s campaign manager. “The discovery of these documents raises critically important questions for voters. Rhode Islanders must ask themselves why Ashley Kalus is running for Governor in a state that she won’t claim as her primary residence and won’t even commit to making her home, past this election. The bottom line — you can’t lead a state you don’t know, and Ashley Kalus doesn’t know Rhode Island.”

Earlier this week, Kalus attempted to talk her way out of circumstances revealed by a Providence Journal report showing that Kalus and her husband took advantage of a homestead property tax exemption on their home in Illinois, even though they had purchased the property in Newport and were both registered to vote in Florida.

