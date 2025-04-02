Obituary: Michael “Melch” Melchione (1966-2025)

Michael “Melch” Melchione, 58, of Middletown, RI, passed away on March 31, 2025, in Middletown. Michael was born in South Boston to Al and Judy on August 28, 1966. He went to high school at Middletown High School. Michael was self-employed for twenty years as a master Electrician HVAC Technician and finished his career with Genzyme Pharmaceuticals as their Facility Supervisor.

He built his roots within the Aquidneck Island community through his devotion to the Newport and Boston Rugby Football Clubs, and his love for Motocross.

Michael is survived by his two children, Michael and Stella Melchione, his father, Regis Smeltz, and his siblings, Regis and Rebecca Smeltz, amongst many beloved friends and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Judith Connolly, and sisters Judith Beck, and Pamela Smeltz.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, followed by a celebration of life at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

