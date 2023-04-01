Biotherm safe but slow after hitting floating object

At 22.57 UTC on Friday night Race Control in Alicante received a message from Biotherm saying the boat had collided with an ‘unidentified floating object’ in the water, damaging the port foil. The hull around the foil bearing also appeared to have a crack leading to a small leak of water. The team said all on board were safe and they had the situation under control.

Within the hour, the team messaged again to say the port foil had been raised into its “up” position and the crew was working on sealing the small water ingress.

The team said it would continue slowly on port gybe.

Race Control is in continuous, regular contact with the team to monitor the situation and support the team as necessary.

