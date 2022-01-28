Blizzard Warning: Parking Bans, School Closings and Delays

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SATURDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 60 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE…Rhode Island Sound and Block Island Sound.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to midnight EST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Here are the parking bans, school closings and delays around Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts due to the impending blizzard.

