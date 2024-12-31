Brigadier General Andrew J. Chevalier Named Rhode Island’s Next Adjutant General

Governor Dan McKee has announced Brigadier General Andrew J. Chevalier as the next Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard (RING) on Tuesday. Chevalier will succeed Major General Christopher P. Callahan, who is set to retire in January after a distinguished career serving the state.

“Brigadier General Chevalier is a well-rounded, proven leader with a track record of excellence in planning, management, and logistics,” McKee said in a statement. “His rise through the ranks has given him unique insight and perspective on how to best lead the National Guard. I am grateful to him and his family for their continued service, and I look forward to the years ahead for the Rhode Island National Guard.”

Chevalier expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the new role. “I am truly honored to be selected as the 45th Rhode Island Adjutant General and look forward to serving with and commanding the incredible men and women of the Rhode Island National Guard,” he said. “Major General Callahan is a remarkable leader, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.”

A Distinguished Career in Service

Brigadier General Chevalier brings more than 35 years of experience with the Rhode Island National Guard to the role. Currently serving as RING’s Director of the Joint Staff, Chevalier oversees the operations of more than 3,100 servicemembers.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1990, Chevalier attended the United States Army Flight School and has since held various leadership positions, including RING’s Army Chief of Staff, Director of Operations, and Director of Personnel. He deployed to Iraq in 2005 as an Aviation Operations Officer and in 2012 as an Aviation Battalion Commander, where he led over 300 servicemembers and 36 aircraft during a nine-month mission in Kuwait.

A Rhode Island native, Chevalier is a graduate of Bishop Hendricken High School and the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He also holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Naval War College and completed the Leadership in Homeland Security program at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Chevalier is an active member of several military organizations, including the National Guard Association of Rhode Island, the National Guard Association of the United States, and the Army Aviation Association of America.

Honoring Major General Callahan

Governor McKee also paid tribute to Major General Callahan, whose leadership has been a cornerstone of the Rhode Island National Guard for decades.

“General Callahan’s impact on Rhode Island and our National Guard will last for generations to come, and his commitment to bettering our state should serve as an inspiration to all of us,” McKee said. “I congratulate him on a wonderful career and wish him a happy and restful retirement.”

The formal transfer of authority ceremony is scheduled for January 31, 2025, at The Veterans Auditorium in Providence.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

