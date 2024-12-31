Preservation and Progress: Landmark Achievements at Newport Mansions in 2024

The opening of The Breakers’ third floor to the public for the first time in the mansion’s 129-year history and the installation of a geothermal climate-control system at Chateau-sur-Mer top the list of accomplishments by The Preservation Society of Newport County in 2024.

The nonprofit organization, which owns 11 historic properties known as the Newport Mansions, also completed several major restoration and conservation projects. They hosted thought-provoking exhibitions, placed newly acquired artworks and furniture on display, collaborated with HBO for filming Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age series, and organized dozens of educational programs and special events, including a talk by The Gilded Age co-star Denée Benton.

“This was a momentous year for the Preservation Society as we approach our 80th anniversary in 2025,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and executive director. “We strengthened our tour offerings and programming, performed great preservation work in our houses and collections, and hosted more than 863,000 tours – evidence that we’ve put the downturn of the pandemic years behind us.”

Key Accomplishments in 2024:

Restoration and Sustainability Projects:

Geothermal Climate-Control System at Chateau-sur-Mer: Installation began in January and was completed by summer. This $1.2 million system reduced winter heating fuel consumption to zero and stabilized interior conditions to protect the National Historic Landmark and its contents.

Ceiling Mural Conservation at The Elms: Francesco Salvator Fontebasso’s 500-square-foot painting, Queen Tomyris with the Head of Cyrus, was meticulously cleaned and restored.

Francesco Salvator Fontebasso’s 500-square-foot painting, Queen Tomyris with the Head of Cyrus, was meticulously cleaned and restored. Isaac Bell House Restoration: Completed in July, the $3.3 million project included shingle replacements, shutter and window restoration, and repointing of brick and chimneys.

Completed in July, the $3.3 million project included shingle replacements, shutter and window restoration, and repointing of brick and chimneys. Chimney Repairs at The Breakers: The 13 masonry chimneys were repaired, repointed, and, in one case, rebuilt, requiring extensive scaffolding and a crane.

Exhibitions and Programs:

“Gilded Age Newport in Color” at Rosecliff: A collaboration with the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, this exhibition celebrated African-heritage families’ contributions in Newport.

A collaboration with the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, this exhibition celebrated African-heritage families’ contributions in Newport. “Wild Imagination: Art and Animals in the Gilded Age” at Rosecliff: Opening in August, this exhibition features over 100 animal-themed artworks and remains open through January 2025.

Opening in August, this exhibition features over 100 animal-themed artworks and remains open through January 2025. “Becoming Peggy Scott” Conversation at Rosecliff: Actress Denée Benton and historian Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar discussed the creation of Benton’s character in The Gilded Age.

Significant Events:

The Breakers Third Floor Tour: This new guide-led tour debuted in June, allowing visitors to observe ongoing preservation work in previously private family spaces.

The Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff: The 28th annual show returned with the theme “At Home” in June.

The 28th annual show returned with the theme “At Home” in June. “The Great Elephant Migration” on The Breakers’ Lawn: Life-size elephant sculptures were displayed from July to September as part of a national tour.

Life-size elephant sculptures were displayed from July to September as part of a national tour. Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival: Featuring celebrity chef Jacques Pépin, the sold-out event ran from September 19-22.

Featuring celebrity chef Jacques Pépin, the sold-out event ran from September 19-22. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: This annual holiday light display attracted over 30,000 visitors.

Additional Highlights:

Furniture Return to The Elms: Edward J. Berwind’s original bed and dressing commode were restored to his bedroom.

Edward J. Berwind’s original bed and dressing commode were restored to his bedroom. New Collections Care Facility: Significant progress was made on the state-of-the-art 17,500-square-foot storage facility.

Significant progress was made on the state-of-the-art 17,500-square-foot storage facility. Rosecliff Restoration Recognized: The Preservation Society received the Historic Preservation Project Award for its $7.4 million restoration of Rosecliff.

The Preservation Society received the Historic Preservation Project Award for its $7.4 million restoration of Rosecliff. HBO Collaboration: Scenes for The Gilded Age Season 3 were filmed at multiple Newport Mansions properties.

Scenes for The Gilded Age Season 3 were filmed at multiple Newport Mansions properties. Holiday Decorations at Chateau-sur-Mer: This mansion joined The Breakers, Marble House, and The Elms in holiday displays for the first time in two decades.

The Preservation Society’s achievements in 2024 underscore its commitment to preserving Newport’s historic legacy while embracing sustainability and education for future generations.

