Sardella’s Ristorante Italiano Marks 45 Years with Throwback Menu Nights

Forty-five years ago, Sardella’s Ristorante Italiano opened its doors with a simple dream: to offer great food, warm hospitality, and lasting memories. This April, as the Sardella family celebrates the restaurant’s milestone anniversary, they’re bringing back a taste of the past with a special throwback menu, featuring dishes at or near the same price from 1980..

Richard Sardella, Patrick Fitzgerald, and the dedicated staff at Sardella’s and Imbriglio’s are reviving select favorites from the original menu, when the restaurant was a cozy three-room tavern. Among the nostalgic offerings is the Mozzarella in Carozza appetizer, featuring lightly breaded and fried mozzarella served with Sardella’s signature marinara sauce. The classic Caesar Salad, dressed in Sardella’s house-made Caesar dressing, also makes its return.

Pasta lovers can indulge in traditional options like Pasta a la Marinara, Aglio e Olio, or Primavera. Entrée selections include Pollo alla Fiorentina, along with Chicken or Veal Parmigiana. For a true taste of old Newport, guests can savor an Imbriglio’s Neapolitan Pizza. Expertly curated wine pairings will accompany the nostalgic fare.

The 2025 Throwback Thursday nights will take place on April 3 (sold out), 10, 17, and 24. Dine-in reservations are available, and guests can also order from the special menu for takeout or delivery at an additional charge.

Reservations and orders can be made by visiting Sardellas.com. As the Sardella family looks back on 45 years of culinary tradition, these special evenings promise a delicious journey through time.

Cheers to decades of dining memories, with many more to come.

