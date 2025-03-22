Obituary: Darryl J. Heisser, (1949-2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Darryl J. Heisser, a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, who left us peacefully on March 11, 2025, at the age of 75. Darryl was born on December 28, 1949, and lived a life rich with passions and love for family.

Darryl was a gifted carpenter whose incredible craftsmanship will be remembered. He was also a dedicated sportsman, finding joy in fishing and hunting, often relishing the serene moments spent in nature. His love for cooking in the kitchen gave him much joy, transforming simple ingredients into delicious meals from his Louisiana roots that brought family and friends together around the table. Darryl had a soft spot for old Western movies, often sharing classic films that entertained and inspired laughter among his loved ones. Darryl had an incredible green thumb and was a botanical wizard.

Darryl is survived by his devoted wife, Debra Heisser, and his cherished children: Darryl, Danita, William and Jermaine. Daughter-in-law Kristy. He also leaves behind his brothers, Leroy, Floyd, and Philip Heisser. His sisters Veronica, Rosa and Penny. Also his four grandchildren Kristina, Jameel, Kennedy and Jania. Each of them will carry forward his legacy of kindness, laughter, and unwavering love.

Darryl was predeceased by his sisters Phyllis and Mary, Carmen and Yvonne.

In honor of Darryl’s life, there will be visiting hours held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Family and friends are warmly invited. Funeral service will be at St. John The Evangelist Church on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Following the service, Darryl will be laid to rest at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822.