Buzzing Around Newport: Mission Possible – Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy on MLK Day

The Newport County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrated its 40th Annual National Holiday Celebration in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20, featuring several events, including a luncheon at Green Valley Country Club.

Newport City Councilor Ellen Pinnock served as the luncheon’s mistress of ceremonies. Councilor Pinnock, reflecting on the poem delivered by Dylan Wiley earlier that morning at the Annual Breakfast Program at Thompson Middle School, invited him to share it again. The audience was captivated as Mr. Wiley happily obliged, delivering a stirring rendition of The Time is Now.

Cantor Fred Scheff from Temple Shalom offered the invocation, encouraging attendees to continue their efforts, no matter how narrow the path ahead might seem. Newport NAACP President Jimmy Winters echoed this sentiment, urging attendees to strive for liberty, equality, and justice while working in harmony.

Councilor Stephanie Smyth acknowledged the dignitaries in attendance, including Mayor Charlie Holder, Vice Mayor Lynn Ceglie, Councilors Xay Khamsyvoravong and Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Representative Marvin Abney, Senator Linda Ujifusa, former Senator Jim Seveney, former School Committee Chair Jo Eva Gaines, Representative Terri Cortvriend, former Portsmouth Town Councilor Bill West, former Representative Bud Cicilline, and former Newport City Councilors Susan Taylor, Angela Lima, and herself.

The Ermino P. Lisbon Scholarship has been awarded for 24 years. Barbara Lisbon recognized Victoria Johnson for her support and guidance and thanked Jimmy Winters, Thelma Williams, and Fern Lima. Ms. Lisbon proudly announced that Jelani Jackson was this year’s scholarship recipient. Although Miss Jackson had returned to Hampton University, her parents, Courtni and Robert, accepted the award on her behalf. Kayla Oliveira, a freshman at St. Anselm College, was also presented with a scholarship from the NAACP.

Councilor Pinnock thanked the Lisbon family and the NAACP scholarship committee members for “pouring into our young people,” adding that she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of mentors like Victoria Johnson, Fern Lima, Pauline Perkins-Moye, Jo Eva Gaines, Jimmy Winters, and Rev. Cynthia Smothers.

Guest speaker Jonathan Lewis credited Mrs. Perkins-Moye for “raising some beautiful people” before calling for a moment of silence to honor Earl Smith. He then led the crowd in applause for Charlene Traynum, whom he described as a “bag of love.” Mr. Lewis reminded attendees that Dr. King was only 13 years into his leadership role when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. He emphasized that Coretta Scott King’s continued commitment to the community after her husband’s death was a testament to the power of action, drawing loud applause.

Mr. Lewis shared that legislation establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but the holiday was not observed until 1986. “Dr. King didn’t care who was in office; he endorsed values and goals,” said Lewis, urging people to suspend their judgments and follow Dr. King’s example.

“Change comes in the daily organizing we do,” stressed Mr. Lewis, adding that change cannot be tied solely to elections. He invited attendees to participate in the Season of Nonviolence, which runs from Jan. 30 to Apr. 4 and commemorates the lives of Mohandas Gandhi and Dr. King. He encouraged actions such as being an example for others, committing to help one another, building bridges between groups, and preparing for the challenges that come with these efforts.

“Wear your values on your sleeves, not your emotions. Suspend your first judgments and get to know one another. If you’re not going to do the work, don’t criticize, and if you can’t get there, help someone else get there,” concluded Mr. Lewis.

Orlando Peace thanked Mr. Lewis and declared, “Today is the day we can start this work, so let’s go out and do it. And if you don’t know how, come see one of us for help.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

