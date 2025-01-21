Obituary: Robert L. Chase (1942-2025)

Robert L. Chase, 82, of Tiverton passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family on January 19, 2025. He was born on April 29, 1942, to Wanton and Caroline (Lewis) Chase. He was the husband of Audrey (Todd) Chase.

He was a 1959 graduate of Rogers High School where he was class President and the Rhode Island high school state tennis champion. He received a BA from The University of New Hampshire, where he played Division 1 hockey and tennis and was a member of the ROTC. He graduated with a JD from St John’s Law School and a Master of Law from George Washington University. He was a Captain in the US Army stationed at Ft Belvoir, VA, and served as an Army JAG. He then moved his family to Cheshire, CT, and maintained a law practice there for forty years. He also lived in Woodbury, CT for many years, where he was very active in The Woodbury Lions Club and St Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Bob enjoyed traveling and visited all the Caribbean Islands. He traveled throughout the US and spent many recent winters in Hawaii. He was an avid sailor, scuba diver and tennis player and was nationally ranked in the over seventy category. He was most recently a member of The National Tennis Club at The Newport Casino. He was a professional pilot and especially enjoyed leisurely flights with family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Brad Chase (Sherry) of Sarasota, FL, their children Evan (Lindsay), Collin and Eve; Matt Backer (Jessica) of Cape Cod and their children Quintin, Trystan, Lincoln, and Autumn; and Christy Castleberry (John) also of Cape Cod and their children Skyler, Emmie and Colby.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his son Doug Chase and his sister Mary Chase.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, January 24th at 11am in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary’s Churchyard.

Donations in his memory may be made to The Rose Island Lighthouse and Fort Hamilton Trust, https://www.roseisland.org/donate, where his great grandparents were the lighthouse keepers.

