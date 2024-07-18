Stunning Contemporary Home in Middletown’s Aquidneck Highland Neighborhood Hits Market For $1,595,000

11 Julia Ct | Middletown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,262 sq ft | offered by Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass for $1,595,000

Nestled at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac within the coveted Aquidneck Highland neighborhood, this stunning residence, built in 2017 and masterfully designed by A. Tesa Design, stands as a beacon of contemporary luxury. Perched on one of Middletown’s highest points, the home offers sweeping views of the ocean and the iconic Cliff Walk, visible from both the first and second floors. Its prime location is just a mile from Middletown’s picturesque beaches and a mere two miles from the vibrant heart of downtown Newport.

This expansive home features four bedrooms and three full baths, an open floor plan, and a finished basement, making it equally ideal as a primary residence or a serene vacation retreat. The first floor boasts a living area adorned with coffered ceilings and a cozy gas fireplace, seamlessly flowing into a chef’s kitchen with easy access to the outdoor spaces. A separate dining area and a first-floor guest room with an adjacent full bath enhance the home’s versatile layout.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers a luxurious private bath, complemented by two additional bedrooms and a guest bathroom. The finished basement is a haven for entertainment and relaxation, equipped with a 150″ HD projection system with surround sound and a dedicated workout area, providing the extra space every family needs.

Facing south and west, the property is bathed in natural light throughout the day. The generous outdoor area features two distinct seating areas, an outdoor shower, and a private yard perfect for games and relaxation. A three-car garage, a custom paver driveway, a sprinkler system, and a generator complete this exceptional package, offering everything you need for modern, comfortable living in a coveted location.

