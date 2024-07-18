Obituary: Darren Cinotti (1983-2024)

Darren James Cinotti, 41, died on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Newport Hospital. Born in Warren, RI on June 27, 1983, he was the son Claudia (Medeiros) Cinotti and the late John Cinotti.

Darren was raised in Tiverton for 18 years. He was involved in many sports as a young boy, Karate, Softball, Soccer and Basketball. At the age of 6 he started horse back riding at Roseland Acres in Tiverton, where he rode until he was 16. At the age of 18 he went to work for Tuckers Restaurant, Portobello’s Deli, and Sakonnet Fish Company. Before his accident he was a bartender at his father’s establishment, the Colonial Tavern. Claudia would like to extend her thanks to the many staff at Zambarano Hospital for their many years of care for Darren, and more recently the staff at Royal Middletown Nursing Home.

Besides his mother he is survived by his aunts Ginny Drury of Bristol and Cindy Malone and her husband Tom of Portsmouth, his nephew Justin Watkins, his cousins Sue Pitts, David Pitts, John Paul Medeiros, Edie Watkins and Debbie Blank, his cousins and Godparents Gina and Charlie Dobson, and cousins Diane Larson, Margaret Elliot, Vinnie Medeiros, and many friends.

He was the grandson of the late John J. and Agnes Cinotti and John V. and Agnes Medeiros and the nephew of the late John J. Medeiros, Jr.

Visiting hours for family and caregivers will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 4:00-6:00pm, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Memorial donations may be made to help his mother offset the medical expenses for 21 years of Darren’s care HERE (bottom of page).

