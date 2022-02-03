Captain Cooke’s HMS Endeavour believed found in Newport Harbor

The Australian National Maritime Museum said Thursday that a shipwreck in Newport Harbor has been confirmed as the HMS Endeavour.

But the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project immediately fired back calling the claims “premature,” that “many unanswered questions” remained and declared the Australian National Maritime Museum ‘in breach of the contract’ after the results were shared with the public.

The Australian National Maritime Museum however said it “is confident that the preponderance of evidence identifies shipwreck site RI 2394 in Newport Harbor as the last resting place of Endeavour.”

“It’s arguably one of the most important vessels in Australia’s maritime history,’ Kevin Sumption, the chief executive of the Australian National Maritime Museum, told reporters.

“I am satisfied that this is the final resting place of one of the most important and contentious vessels in Australia’s maritime history. Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I’m convinced it’s the Endeavour. It’s an important historical moment, as this vessel’s role in exploration, astronomy and science applies not just to Australia, but also Aotearoa New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

RIMAP director Kathy Abbas countered, “When the study is done, Rimap will post the legitimate report on its website. Rimap recognises the connection between Australian citizens of British descent and the Endeavour, but Rimap’s conclusions will be driven by proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics.”

Cook sailed the ship around the South Pacific before landing on the east coast of Australia in 1770. It was believed deliberately sunk in Newport Harbor by British forces in 1778, during the Revolutionary War.

