Newport’s Annual Kayak & Dinghy Rack Lottery Slated for March 10th

Kayakers and dinghy owners take note: The Newport Harbormaster’s Office will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at the King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks beginning until Feb. 28th.

Spaces will be determined through a lottery system, with a drawing held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

Please note that in order to be eligible for the lottery, applicants must be at least 18 years old, and submit either a copy of their Newport voter registration card or driver’s license with Newport address along with their application. When rack spaces are filled, any remaining names will be placed on a waiting list according to the order drawn from the lottery. Winners will be notified via email within one week of the drawing with payment due no later than March 31, 2022.

Unpaid stickers will be released to the next person on the waiting list until all available spaces are filled. Please note that the waiting list is only for applicants who submitted applications during the Feb. 1-28 lottery period and stickers will be mailed to winners upon receipt of payment.

Applications will be available online at www.CityofNewport.com/Harbormaster. Please limit one per person, and one per dinghy or kayak. If you have any other questions, please contact the Harbormaster’s Office at (401) 845-5815.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!