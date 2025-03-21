Obituary: Joseph L. Garcia (1931-2025)

Joseph L. Garcia, 93, of Middletown, RI, died on March 17, 2025. Born in Middletown, he was the husband of Patricia A. (Sullivan) Garcia. He was the son of the late Philip and Angelina Garcia.

Joe was one of the original 5 men to be hired to form the Middletown fire department. Along with his lifelong friends, and coworkers, Joe Burns, Bill Bailey, Charlie Schwarz, and Ray Gould, they formed the original nucleus for what is now the professional, fully funded, fire department it is today.He was a legendary figure in local fire service for parts of four (4) decades, and his acts of bravery and leadership on the fire ground were many. He was one of the first officers ever promoted at the department, the first training officer, and the first union president for the MFD local IAFF chapter which he led for well over a decade. His EMT license number was 755, graduating the course in 1974. He proudly served for 28 years before his retirement.

Along with his brother, Gus, then later on his own, he built, and repaired hundreds of homes on Aquidneck Island, and was always busy for over 50 years without ever having to advertise. His quality of workmanship and honesty was the only marketing he needed.

His personal connection with Jesus Saviour Church in Newport epitomized a relationship that was far deeper than mere religious practices. He practiced there for over 60 years and his faith and servitude involved a deep personal connection that stemmed from love, rather than simply adhering to rules and rituals. At times, he would be there on the church grounds attending to something seven days a week for years on end. His institutional knowledge of the church, the church’s fund raising and religious events, and its parishioners will most likely never be duplicated.

For nearly 65 years, he was married to his best friend, confidante, and main priority Patricia. They were the epitome of what a lifelong, passionate, partnership should be.

He was a US Army veteran joining during the Korean War conflict as a combat medic. As a Corporal, he was the honor graduate of his Medical Leaders Course attended at Camp Pickett, Virginia in 1953.

Joe’s life completely revolved around service. Service to country. Service to community. Service to God. And service to family. His legacy will live on through all he came in contact with.

He leaves his wife, Pat, and their children, Allan Garcia and Cindy Garcia, both of Middletown, and grandchildren, Devin Perham Olivia Garcia, and Jack Garcia.

Joe was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Garcia, his brothers Philip Garcia, and Augustin Gracia, and his sister, Mary Florence Silvia.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday, March 24 at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to Middletown Fire Department 239 Wyatt Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc 100 Washington St, Unit 325, West Warwick, RI 02890, info@dssri.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

