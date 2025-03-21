National Transportation Safety Board Urges Assessment of Newport Pell Bridge for Vessel Strike Risk

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is urging the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) to conduct a vulnerability assessment on the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy made the recommendation Thursday, nearly a year after the catastrophic collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. That incident occurred when a cargo ship lost power and crashed into a support column, causing the entire 1.6-mile span to collapse, killing six construction workers.

The Newport Bridge is one of 68 bridges across 19 states that the NTSB has recommended for assessment due to their location over waterways frequented by large vessels.

“We have been sounding the alarm on this since the tragedy occurred,” Homendy said. “We need action — public safety depends on it.”

Built in 1969, the Newport Bridge is currently classified as being at “typical” risk of collapse, according to the NTSB. Homendy highlighted that the Maryland Transportation Authority had not conducted a vulnerability assessment of the Francis Scott Key Bridge prior to its collapse. An NTSB analysis after the incident showed the risk of collapse was nearly 30 times higher than the national threshold.

Homendy warned that the 30 bridge owners identified in the report might be unaware of their structures’ potential risk. She urged immediate assessments to determine if safety measures are necessary.

In response, RITBA acknowledged the report and said it has been proactive since the Baltimore tragedy.

“Following the incident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge, we convened meetings, conducted outreach, and researched a similar scenario in Rhode Island waters,” RITBA stated. “We are working to respond to the NTSB’s request for relevant information.”

The NTSB emphasized that its report does not indicate structural concerns but underscores the importance of risk evaluation to prevent future disasters.

