Waterfront Luxury in Wickford Village: 55 Pleasant Street Hits the Market for $4.5 Million

55 Pleasant Street | North Kingstown, RI | 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms, 3.082 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $4,500,000.

Welcome to 55 Pleasant Street, a waterfront gem in the heart of Wickford Village, North Kingstown. This five-bedroom, three-bathroom estate with two powder rooms effortlessly blends coastal charm with modern luxury. Step inside to discover a home where custom cabinetry and elegant finishes set the tone for refined living. The spacious kitchen, designed for both functionality and style, boasts expansive water views, making it the perfect space for entertaining.

Outdoors, a regal courtyard welcomes you, leading to a sparkling pool and inviting hot tub. Nearby, a one-bedroom cabana with a full bathroom and kitchenette offers a private retreat for guests or the ultimate poolside lounge. The lower tier of the meticulously maintained yard is an entertainer’s dream, featuring a grand dining table and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen for al fresco gatherings.

The waterfront allure continues with 75 feet of private beach shoreline. A floating dock and mooring provide seamless access to the serene waters of Wickford Harbor, perfect for boating enthusiasts. Whether enjoying a morning coffee with the sun glinting off the water or savoring a sunset dinner on the patio, every moment at 55 Pleasant Street is an experience in coastal luxury.

Nestled in the quaint, historic Wickford Village, this home offers the rare combination of tranquility and convenience, just minutes from shops, dining, and local marinas. Immerse yourself in the waterfront lifestyle and discover the charm of 55 Pleasant Street — your ultimate Rhode Island retreat.

