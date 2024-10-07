Champions Crowned in Newport: Fox 2.0, Interlodge IV, and Wind Whisper Dominate the 2024 ORC World Championship

After six grueling days of inshore and offshore racing, Newport’s New York Yacht Club played host to a thrilling conclusion of the 2024 ORC World Championship. Three teams emerged as world champions, their victory the result of intense preparation and flawless execution. Competing in a field of 43 elite crews from across the globe, these champions left no doubt as to their place at the top of the sport.

The regatta also saw the crowning of two North American champions within the prestigious Maxi class, along with a North American title for Class C boats folded into Class B competition. As the sun shone down on a sparkling day of final races—blessed with a perfect 10-12 knots of breeze—it was a fitting end to one of the most competitive weeks of racing Newport has ever seen.

Class 0: Fox 2.0 Runs the Table

In the new ORC Class 0, it was Victor Wild’s Fox 2.0 that stole the show. The TP52, guided by tactician Andy Horton, dominated the inaugural season of this class, winning five of the seven races and securing a comfortable 9-point overall lead. Their commanding performance was reminiscent of seasoned veterans, despite the class being brand new to the championship this year.

“We’ve been gearing up for this for years,” Horton said. “This boat was built specifically for the 2020 ORC Worlds, but we had to wait due to COVID. Since then, we’ve worked relentlessly on refining every element of this boat. The crew, the boat mods, the sails—everything was crafted with this event in mind.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Fox 2.0. In the Long Offshore Race, the team had to battle through a botched start and then a major equipment malfunction when their wind instruments were knocked out, leaving them sailing blind into the night. Even with these setbacks, the crew clawed their way back into contention, finishing second in the race, an effort Horton called “outstanding.”

Rounding out the podium in Class 0 were Peter Askew’s Botin 52 Wizard in second and Andrew Berdon’s TP52 Summer Storm in third.

Class A: Interlodge IV’s Impeccable Campaign

In Class A, it was Austin and Gwen Fragomen’s Interlodge IV that stood head and shoulders above the competition. The Botin 44 won all but two of their races in a class that featured 19 entries, the largest of the championship.

“This is really special for us,” said Gwen Fragomen. “Austin and I have been racing together for 20 years, but it’s only recently that I’ve taken the helm. To be crowned world champion is both daunting and exhilarating.”

With the help of tactician Tony Rey and a seasoned crew, Interlodge IV was a model of precision. Fragomen likened the team’s performance to a well-executed ballet: “It was better than Swan Lake,” she said with a smile.

The Class A silver medal went to Don Thinschmidt’s Ker 43 Abracadabra, while Henry Brauer’s Club Swan 42 Tio Loco claimed bronze.

Class B: Wind Whisper 44’s Journey to Glory

Wind Whisper 44, skippered by Marcin Sutkowski, proved unbeatable in Class B. Their journey to the top involved not only a trek from Poland to Newport but also a strategic match race on the final day, which secured their victory. Despite close competition from runner-up John Brim’s Italia 11.98 Rima98, the Polish team maintained their composure to clinch their third ORC World Championship title.

“We’ve been working on this project for three years,” Sutkowski said. “It’s been an incredible experience, and I’m proud of how our team came together for this victory.”

The Wind Whisper 44 crew was a blend of experienced pros and rising stars, with Sutkowski already eyeing future competitions, including plans to build a new Class A boat for the next world championship.

Maxi and Corinthian Champions

In the Maxi class, Hap Fauth’s Bella Mente and Jim Swartz’s Vesper squared off in spectacular conditions, with Vesper ultimately taking the ORC Maxi North American Championship after nine fiercely contested races. The ORC Class C North American title went to NEKA Sailing’s modified J/105 Sleeper, which also won the Class B all-amateur Corinthian Trophy. The Class A Corinthian Trophy was claimed by Bob Manchester’s J/133 Vamoose.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 ORC World Championship drew to a close, ORC Chairman Bruno Finzi commended the competitors and race managers for a fantastic event. “The racing was incredibly tight, and we look forward to seeing some of you in Tallinn, Estonia, for next year’s ORC World Championship.”

With Newport’s 2024 regatta season now wrapped, the road to the next world championship begins. The sailors, like their boats, never stop moving forward.

2024 ORC World Championship

September 27 to October 5, 2024

New York Yacht Club Harbour Court

Newport, R.I.

Class 0 (6 boats) (Place, Boat, Make, Skipper, Corrected Time): 1. Fox, Botin 52, Victor Wild, 2-1-1-1-1-4-1-(7/DNC), 11 points; 2. Wizard, Botin 52, Peter Askew, 1-4-4-5-2-(6)-2-2, 20 points; 3. Summer Storm 52, TP52, Andrew Berdon, 5-3-3-3-(4)-2-3-1, 20 points; 4. Vesper 52, TP52, David Team, 6-2-(5)-4-3-1-5-3, 24 points; 5. Final Final, Pac52, Jon Desmond, 4-(5)-2-2-5-3-4-4, 24 points. 1. Fox, Botin 52, Victor Wild, 2-1-1-1-1-4-1-(7/DNC), 11 points; 2. Wizard, Botin 52, Peter Askew, 1-4-4-5-2-(6)-2-2, 20 points; 3. Summer Storm 52, TP52, Andrew Berdon, 5-3-3-3-(4)-2-3-1, 20 points; 4. Vesper 52, TP52, David Team, 6-2-(5)-4-3-1-5-3, 24 points; 5. Final Final, Pac52, Jon Desmond, 4-(5)-2-2-5-3-4-4, 24 points. Class A (19 boats): 1. Interlodge 44, Botin 44, Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 2-1-1-1-(3)-1-1-1, 8 points; 2. Abracadabra, Ker 43, Don Thinschmidt, 4-3-3-(8)-2-3-4-2.5, 21.5 points; 3. Tio Loco, Swan 42, Henry Brauer, 6-4-4-(5)-1-4-5-4, 27 points; 4. Impetuous, Swan 42, Paul Zabetakis, 5-7-2-4-5-6-3-(10), 32 points; 5. Zammermoos, Swan 42, David Fass, 1-2-(13)-7-6-5-7-5, 33 points. Class A Corinthian Champion: Vamoose, J/133, Bob Manchester Class B (13 boats): 1. Wind Whisper 44, Grand Soleil 44, Marc Sutkowski, 5-1-2-1-5-1-1-(14), 16 points; 2. Rima98, Italia 11.98, John Brim, 1-2.5-1-6-4-2-3-(13), 19.5 points; 3. Fireball, J/111, Bill & Jackie Better, 6-4-(6)-2-2-3-2-1, 20 points; 4. Christopher Dragon XII, Italia 11.98, Linda & Andrew Weiss, 3-2.5-(5)-4-1-4-6-3, 23.5 points; 5. The ROCC, J/112, Al Minella, 4-(8)-3-5-3-5-5-5, 30 points. Class B Corinthian Champion: Sleeper, J/105 (mod.) NEKA Sailing Class C North American Champion (sailed within Class B): Fleetwood, Melges 32, Jeremy Alexis Maxi North American Championship: 1. Vesper, Maxi 72, Jim Swartz, (2)-1-1-1-1-1-2-2-1, 10 points; 2. Bella Mente, Maxi 72, Hap Fauth, 1-2-2-(3)-2-2-3-1-2, 15 points; 3. Temptation, Art Santry/Oakcliff, (3)-3-3-2-3-3-1-3-3, 21 points.

