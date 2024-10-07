Obituary: Clara Louise Cotta (1932-2024)

Clara Louise (Booker) Cotta, 92, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on October 5, 2024.

She was the wife of William J. Cotta Sr for over 46 years, and the former wife of the late Paul White.

Born in Hermon, ME, on June 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Orin and Beatrice (Pomeroy) Booker.

Louise moved to Rhode Island more than sixty years ago. She was a resident of Portsmouth for more than 45 years. She worked as a school bus driver for Middletown for about 15 years, and as a school bus driver in Portsmouth, for over 30 years. Louise was involved with several clubs and various activities during her lifetime. These ranged from her Wednesday morning bowling league with friends, to a monthly Bunco club with several ladies and being an active member of the Quahog Camping Club of Newport County. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great children. She enjoyed working in her garden, planting flowers, weeding and watching all the beautiful flowers bloom.

Louise is survived by her husband, William J. Cotta Sr. “Bill”, her daughter, Catherine White Huling of Middletown, RI, her stepchildren, Nora A. Harris and William “Billy” Cotta Jr. both of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah (Huling) Schlip of North Stratford, NH, Christopher T. Cotta of Portsmouth, RI, and Andrew P. Huling of Middletown, RI, and her great granddaughter, Hannah McGee of North Stratford, NH.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Funeral services will continue on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Connors Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

Memorial donations may be made in Louise’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Dementia Society of America.