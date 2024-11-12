Charlie Holder Named Mayor of Newport in Unanimous Council Vote

In a unanimous vote during a caucus meeting Tuesday night, the Newport City Council unanimously elected Councilor Charlie Holder as the city’s new mayor. Councilor Lynn Ceglie was elected vice-chair, positioning her as the second-in-command on the council.

Holder was nominated by outgoing Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong. Holder nominated Ceglie as vice-chair.

The decision comes as the council transitions to a new term, with Holder and Ceglie set to guide Newport through a period of both challenge and opportunity. The selection reflects confidence in Holder’s ability to spearhead upcoming initiatives for Newport’s historic community, which has long attracted both residents and tourists with its coastal charm and cultural richness.

Holder, who has served on the council since 2020, expressed gratitude for the support of his fellow councilors, promising to uphold the city’s traditions while also pushing for forward-thinking policies.

Ceglie, a long-time council member, echoed Holder’s sentiments, pledging her support for Newport’s future and her commitment to teamwork on the council.



