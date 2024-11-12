Obituary: Joseph Nunes (1934-2024)

Joseph M Nunes, 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died early Sunday morning, November 10, 2024. He was the husband of the late Sheila (Murphy) Nunes.

Born in Newport, RI on December 13, 1934, he was the son of Augustus and Mary (Perry) Nunes.

Mr. Nunes was a 1957 graduate of Providence College. Throughout his life, his Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a hardworking man, devoted to his wife, family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his children; Robert Nunes and his wife Laura, of Wake Forest, NC, Terence Nunes and his wife Bok, of Fairbanks, AK, Deborah Nunes, of Bloomingdale, GA, and Leslie Nunes and her companion Dennis Silvia, of Portsmouth, RI. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Oh Hwan, Jessyca, Luke, Michelle, Michael and Nicole, and six great-grandchildren; Jasmine, Lillyanna, Lucas, Colton, Toren and Semberlynn, and his two sisters; Mary Dias and Barbara Charland.

Calling hours will be held on Friday November 15, 2024, from 4-6 pm in Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday November 16, 2024, at 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church 2836 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

Burial will follow in Portsmouth Cemetery, Turnpike Avenue in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his name, to St. Anthony’s Parish 2836 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871

