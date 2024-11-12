Newport Police Seek Help Identifying Individuals After Incident at Newport Blues Café

Newport Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two individuals captured in surveillance images in connection with an incident at the Newport Blues Café on November 11, 2024, around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities have released an image of the individuals. Police are encouraging anyone who recognizes either person or who may have additional information about the incident to come forward.

Detective Matt Clarizio is handling the investigation. Those with information are asked to contact him directly at 401-845-5775 or via email at mclarizio@cityofnewport.com.

