Charming Coastal Compound Hits the Market for $2,975,000 in Newport

112 Harrison Avenue | Newport, R.I. | 6 Bedrooms, 6 Bathrooms, 3,902 Square Feet | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $2,975,000

In one of Newport’s most coveted enclaves, a shingle-style home at 112 Harrison Avenue is on the market, offering a rare blend of historic charm, modern comfort, and flexible use. Set on just under a half-acre corner lot, this 3,902-square-foot residence sits a short stroll from King Park, the New York Yacht Club, and the Ida Lewis Yacht Club—placing the harborfront lifestyle at your doorstep.

Currently configured as a legal two-unit duplex, each side of the home spans nearly 2,000 square feet, offering three bedrooms and three en-suite baths apiece. Both units feature open-concept living spaces with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, first-floor bedrooms, private garages, and patios ideal for outdoor entertaining. One unit has been fully and thoughtfully renovated, while the other offers a clean slate for customization.

The property presents a range of compelling options: convert it into a spacious single-family home, maintain it as a two-unit income property, or transform it into a stylish family compound with a dedicated in-law or guest residence. All legal approvals are in place for a condominium conversion, adding yet another layer of investment potential.

Minutes from downtown Newport’s acclaimed dining and boutique shopping, as well as beaches and scenic harbor paths, this residence encapsulates the easy elegance of coastal living in the City by the Sea.

