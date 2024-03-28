Newport Jazz Festival Returns to Fort Adams for 70th Anniversary this Summer, Tickets On Sale April 9

The eagerly anticipated Newport Jazz Festival is set to make a triumphant return to Fort Adams State Park this summer, marking a significant milestone as the iconic cultural event celebrates its 70th Anniversary. Scheduled to take place from August 2nd to August 4th, the festival promises to once again captivate audiences with its rich history and world-class performances.

To commemorate this milestone, specially priced 3-Day general admission tickets will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, April 9th at 1PM ET, for a limited period of 24 hours. Following this exclusive offer, full-priced 3-Day, 2-Day, and Single-Day tickets will be released for sale on Wednesday, April 10th at 1PM ET.

Organizers of the Newport Jazz Festival are urging fans to exercise caution when purchasing tickets, advising against acquiring tickets from secondary markets or individual resellers claiming to have tickets before the official release date. Such speculative listings may not guarantee authentic tickets, potentially leading to disappointment. To ensure authenticity, purchase tickets exclusively from official Newport Jazz sources during the designated on-sale period or via the waitlist. Additionally, all Newport Jazz tickets will be mobile and digitally accessible through the festival’s ticketing partner, DICE.

For comprehensive details and updates regarding the Newport Jazz Festival, visit https://newportjazz.org/. As anticipation builds for this milestone event, jazz enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on what promises to be a memorable celebration of music and culture.

