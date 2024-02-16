Newport Festivals Foundation Bestows Major Instrument Donation To Newport Schools

In a continued commitment to fostering musical education, the Newport Festivals Foundation, organizers of the renowned Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, has presented a significant donation of musical instruments to Pell Elementary, Thompson Middle School, and Rogers High School.

A reception to mark the occasion was hosted at Thompson Middle School yesterday, where a generous contribution of instruments, valued at $15,000, was distributed among the three educational institutions. This latest initiative marks a significant stride in the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support and enrich music programs within the local community.

Since the inception of the instrument donation program in 2019, the Newport Festivals Foundation has now provided a total of 636 instruments to various community schools. This concerted effort aims to ensure that students across Newport have access to high-quality musical tools, fostering a conducive environment for the development of their artistic talents. The foundation’s dedication to music education underscores its belief in the transformative power of music and its ability to positively impact the lives of young learners.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

