Cicilline, DaSilva Highlight Health Care Wins in the Inflation Reduction Act

Today, in a visit with East Providence seniors, Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) and Mayor Bob DaSilva discussed key health care provisions in the historic Inflation Reduction Act that will lower costs for Rhode Island seniors.

The Inflation Reduction Act, landmark legislation that Congressman Cicilline helped pass into law this August, forces pharmaceutical companies to negotiate lower drug prices, caps insulin at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries, and extends more affordable ACA health insurance premiums for millions of Americans. The Congressman also released a fact sheet on these and other benefits to seniors, which can be viewed here.

“With growing concerns about inflation, Rhode Island seniors on fixed incomes are struggling to bear the burden of the rising cost of prescription drugs, food, housing, and other essentials. No one should have to ration medication or choose between keeping a roof over their head and filling a lifesaving prescription. Yet, too many seniors are forced to make this impossible choice, and so President Biden and Democrats in Congress took action to lower health care and everyday costs for seniors through the historic Inflation Reduction Act,” said Congressman Cicilline. “Through this law, we will keep money in seniors’ pockets by finally empowering Medicare to negotiate the price of high-cost prescription drugs, providing free vaccines, capping out-of-pocket costs in Medicare Part D at $2,000 per year, capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month, expanding eligibility for the Part D Low-Income Subsidy, and cracking down on Big Pharma’s price gouging practices. These are straightforward and long overdue changes, and I will be working with my colleagues to build on these policies to make health care costs even more affordable for every Rhode Islander.”

“Congressman Cicilline has been a champion for our community, our state, and our seniors,” said Mayor DaSilva. “He has worked hard to provide all of the available benefits and resources for our seniors and those with disabilities and he’s done it again with his work to help pass the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Beyond lowering health care costs for millions, the Inflation Reduction Act will also lower families’ kitchen table costs, create millions of good-paying jobs by delivering the most significant action on climate in history, and dramatically reduce the deficit.

