Obituary: William “Bill” F. Gamer (1964-2022)

William “Bill” F. Gamer, 57, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Born November 14, 1964, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Ann (Dias) Gamer.

Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1983 and went on to East Coast Aero Technical School, where he graduated class of 1989. After his tragic accident in July of 1992, Bill became a quadriplegic for the remaining 30 years of his life. Prior to his accident he worked as an engineer, he was mechanically inclined and loved anything with a motor, cars, motorcycles you name it. After his accident he would watch videos of mechanics taking apart and building engines also enjoyed working on computers, acquiring, customizing and then racing slot cars.

Bill is survived by his sister; Janet Andrade and her husband Jay, his nephews; Jason and Nathan Andrade, his brother; David Gamer, and niece; Jacqueline Ruseni.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral services will continue at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd. #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415, or to Newport Hospital Foundation, 11 Friendship Street, Newport, RI 02840.

