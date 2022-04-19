Cicilline Joins Bicameral Congressional Delegation to Europe

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01), senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is part of a congressional delegation this week to France, Georgia, and Italy. Other members of the delegation include Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), and Bob Casey (D-Penn.), and Representatives Stephanie Murphy (FL-07), Kathleen Rice (NY-04), and Ted Deutch (FL-22).

The delegation will meet with U.S. diplomats, senior government officials, and civil society leaders in each country to discuss the importance of sustaining and strengthening the trans-Atlantic alliance, maintaining an forceful response against Russia’s war against Ukraine, and bolstering European security. The delegation will also address global issues of mutual interest and concern, including the COVID-19 pandemic, global hunger, the refugee crisis, climate change, and non-proliferation.

“Thanks to President Biden, the United States has reclaimed its place as a leader on the world stage. With this delegation, we are reinforcing the importance of our alliances, especially as we work together in a unified response against Russia’s illegal, unwarranted invasion of Ukraine,” Congressman Cicilline said. “As Georgia faces growing pressure from Russia, we will reassure our ally of our commitment to the Ukrainian people and their fight against Russian autocracy and aggression. As the world continues to recover from the economic and health crises caused by COVID-19, we will visit with humanitarian agencies including UNESCO – part of the world food program responsible for humanitarian crisis response and addressing food insecurity. I look forward to our meetings and to discussing how we can continue building a better future through this recovery.”

“I am proud to join my colleagues on a congressional delegation to Europe at a critical moment on the continent and for the trans-Atlantic alliance,” Senator Coons said. “The United States must lead the way in addressing the global challenges and opportunities before us, from global security to the COVID-19 pandemic to developing a 21st century global agenda built on democratic values, but we can only do that together with our friends and allies. I look forward to engaging with key U.S. partners on these critical issues over the coming week.”

“The Russian government’s aggression against Ukraine has only reaffirmed the need to further strengthen our close partnership with our European allies,” Senator Peters said. “The trans-Atlantic alliance has been steadfast and in lock-step in responding to Vladimir Putin and supporting the Ukrainian military and people. I look forward to meeting with our partners and allies in Europe to build off our joint efforts and continue upholding our mutual democratic values.”

“As Putin continues to attack Ukraine, our trans-Atlantic alliances are as important as ever. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, they are also stronger than ever,” Senator Casey said. “Putin may have thought he could damage democracy, but the world stands united against him. I look forward to engaging with key allies as we continue to address global challenges and uphold our shared values.”

“I am honored to take part in this important delegation to reaffirm the strength of our relationships with our European allies during this time of unrest,” Congresswoman Rice said. “International alliances are the United States’ greatest tool in maintaining global peace and stability, and I look forward to discussing how we can best come together to support the Ukrainian people and end this needless violence.”

“In the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s critical for America’s leaders to consult, show unity with, and reassure our European allies and partners,” Congresswoman Murphy said. “Our delegation will travel to France and Italy, two of America’s strongest allies, and Georgia, one of NATO’s closest partners. I look forward to discussing additional steps we can take to support Ukraine and impose severe costs on Russia.”

