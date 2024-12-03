Helly Hansen Corporate to Open Flagship Store in Former Banana Republic Space, Big Weather Gear Expands Product Line

Helly Hansen corporate is opening a Flagship location in Newport and now Big Weather Gear, the beloved local Thames Street business known for its premium marine, snowsports, and outdoor apparel, must evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of its community and clientele. Originally founded by Jay Lasky over three decades ago, the store has long been a go-to destination for outdoor enthusiasts. As part of a strategic shift, @bigweathergear will now expand its offerings and embrace a new multi-brand business model, providing a wider range of products to better serve Newport’s diverse population of locals and visitors alike.

The store, located at 154 Thames Street, has long been a fixture in Newport’s bustling shopping scene, offering high-quality gear from top-tier brands. But with the new expansion, Big Weather Gear will now feature a broader selection of apparel and footwear, ranging from technical sailing gear to marine lifestyle items, winter sports wear, and outdoor clothing. Alongside its continued partnership with Helly Hansen, the store will also carry Musto, a renowned technical sailing brand, and Helly Hansen Workwear.

“We’re excited to offer more great brands that we truly believe in,” said Jay Lasky, CEO of Big Weather Gear. “This new direction allows us to better respond to the needs of our loyal customers, both the locals who call Newport home and the seasonal visitors who flock here throughout the year.”

This business evolution coincides with the announcement that Helly Hansen will open a global flagship store in Newport in March 2025, moving into the former Banana Republic space at 124 Thames Street.

Carrie Ask, CEO of Helly Hansen, expressed enthusiasm about the growing relationship with Newport. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Jay Lasky and the team at Big Weather Gear,” she said. “Their deep knowledge and connection to the community have played a significant role in our success here, and we look forward to continuing that partnership as we expand our presence in Newport.”

For Jay Lasky and his team, this transition is a natural next step in their dedication to providing exceptional customer service and maintaining their reputation as a trusted source for outdoor gear. The expanded offerings, combined with their decades of experience, will ensure that Big Weather Gear remains a true gem for anyone seeking high-quality products and expert advice.

“We know and believe in the products we carry,” said Lasky. “It’s all about delivering an outstanding customer experience, and we’re excited to continue doing that as we grow and evolve.”

As Newport continues to be a global hub for sailing and outdoor recreation, Big Weather Gear is poised to remain an integral part of the community, offering the finest gear for those who call the area home and for the thousands who visit throughout the year. With its expanded offerings and commitment to service, Big Weather Gear is sure to remain a local staple for years to come.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

